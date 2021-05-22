1932—2021

Joyce E. Preston, 89, of Mount Pleasant, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Aurora Medical Center.

She was born on February 26, 1932 to the late Anker and Ethel (Rasmussen) Rohling in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School.

On July 29, 1950 she married Robert V. Preston at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on July 19, 2014.

Joyce was a member of the Danish Sisterhood Lodge #20.

Joyce enjoyed bowling, ballroom dancing, reading. exercising, car rides to Burlington to visit her daughter’s store Delights, clothes and shoe shopping, watching the squirrels and going out to eat with her husband. Joyce was very proud of her Danish heritage and loved Englebert Humperdinck.

Joyce is survived by her children: Vicki M. (Gene) Noel of Burlington, Sharon K. (Melvin) Conner of Wild Rose, WI, Bill R. (Carolyn) Preston of Kenosha and Tom D. Preston of Racine; nine grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by a brother Dale Rohling.