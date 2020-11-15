Joyce E. (nee:Danek) Rasmussen

1925—2020

RACINE- Joyce Elaine Rasmussen, 94, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on Friday, October 30, 2020.

Joyce was born in Racine to the late George and Norma (nee: Klenz) Danek on November 6, 1925.

She graduated from Washington Park High School in 1944, and went on to receive a degree in fashion design at the Hade School in Milwaukee. Her career took a different path when she met Raymond F. Rasmussen. They were united in marriage on September 9, 1950 at First United Methodist Church in Racine.

Joyce was a secretary at Modine before having children. Then working at Walker Forge after the children were grown. Later, she was the secretary at Ray Rasmussen Plumbing until they retired and moved to their cottage on Poygan Lake. Joyce also became a part time real estate broker in Appleton. Joyce enjoyed art, playing contract bridge, and entertaining family and friends at their cottage.

She is survived by her children, Terri (Scott) Politowski and Brad (Linda) Rasmussen; grandchildren, Daniel and David Bukacek, Jacqui Presser, and Nathan Rasmussen; great grandchildren, Jackson, Avery, Nate Junior, and Kent.

Joyce is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Raymond; brother, George D. Danek; and sister, Helen M. Niebur.