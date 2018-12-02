Try 1 month for 99¢
Joyce E. Malik

July 20, 1944—November 27, 2018

RACINE—Joyce Elaine Malik, age 74, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at her residence.

She was born in Racine, July 20, 1944, daughter of the late Harvey and Nellie (Nee: Meekma) Page and was a lifelong resident.

Joyce graduated from Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1962”. She was employed by InSinkErator for over 15 years, retiring in 2003. Joyce was an avid reader who enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, rooting for the Green Bay Packers, and her cats. More than anything it was time spent with her family she treasured the most. She will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her children, Diane (Bruce) Polachek, Chris (Tammy) Malik, Scott (Brenda) Malik; grandchildren, Samantha (Bobby) Quam, Jacob Shuman, Anya and Angelo Malik, Lexy Rodriguez, Charlie and Brandon Malik; great grandson, Bobby Quam III; brothers, Bill (Betty) Page, John (Nancy) Page; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia (Jim) Wade.

A memorial service will be held at the funeral home, Wednesday, December 5, 2018, 11:00 A.M. with Reverend Rich Doering officiating. Private entombment will be held at Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet Wednesday at the funeral home 9:30 A.M until time of service at 11:00 A.M. Memorials to the American Diabetes Assn or the Alzheimer’s Assn have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST

(262) 634-7888

Condolences may be sent to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Joyce E. Malik
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments