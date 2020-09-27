× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joyce E. Luxenhofer

1936 – 2020

Joyce E. Luxenhofer, age 84, of Racine, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Joyce now rests in eternal life free from pain. She was a lifelong resident of Racine, born here May 6, 1936 to the late Clarence and Mildred (Johnson) Schmoll.

Joyce graduated from Washington Park High School in 1954. On September 29, 1956, she married Raymond J. Karls, who preceded her in death on September 3, 1971. Joyce was united in marriage to Peter Ulrich Luxenhofer on December 30, 1972.

Before having a family, Joyce worked as a secretary at J.I Case, Inc. Once her children were grown, Joyce loved working with young children as the “cafeteria lady” at North Park Elementary School until retirement. She became a fantastic cook despite not even knowing how to boil water when she first married Ray. She was a skillful bargain shopper and she loved to paint cards and rocks. She spent many hours tending to her beautiful yard filled with flowers, vegetables, bird feeders and a water fountain. She was a gifted home decorator with a passion for the holidays. Joyce devoted herself to loving and caring for her family through her many talents.