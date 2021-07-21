RACINE—Joyce E. Erhardt, age 94 passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday July 23, 2021, 10:00-11:00 a.m. with a memorial service (that may be viewed livestream) following at 11:00 a.m. Please see the funeral home website for a full obituary.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
