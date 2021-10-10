RACINE—Joyce Diane (Ruttgers) Nelsen, 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 4, 2021.

Preceded in death by both parents, sister Ginger Ruttgers, beloved partner Andrew Jutrzonka and former husband Robert Nelsen.

Dear mother of Gregg, Mark (Kim) and Steven (Linda) Nelsen. Loving grandmother of Kaitlin Torosian & Brittany (Steve) Nelsen, and Ryan & Kara Nelsen; and great-grandmother of four.

Further survived by siblings, Robert Ruttgers & Barbara (Tom) Grabowski, and dear friend Barb Nelsen.

Joyce was proud of her work as a bookkeeper for Johnson Wax, and later utility clerk at Piggly Wiggly from where she retired in 1999.

Joyce loved to garden, collect dolls, and spend time with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimer’s Association are appreciated.

Private services and entombment at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum will be held.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to