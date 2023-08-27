Jan. 16, 1932—Aug. 8, 2023

SCOTTSDALE, AZ—Joyce Davis, 91 of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on August 12, 2023. Joyce was born in Racine, Wisconsin and graduated from Washington Park High School in 1950. May of 1954, Joyce married the love of her life Warren and moved to Arizona, where they had sixty-eight joy filled years together, until he passed away only eight months ago.

Joyce worked in Human Resources at Sears and Roebuck Co. for many years where she made many wonderful friendships that lasted a lifetime. Joyce was a long-time member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Scottsdale, where she served for many years as a Eucharistic Minister at the nearby Senior Center. Joyce knitted many hats for the newborns at HonorHealth Obstetrics. She was always helping and serving others and was a beautiful example of a living saint on earth. So kind, loving, and thoughtful to all who knew her.

Our beloved, Joyce is survived by her adored sister, Carol Wostal; six children: Gary (Annette), Christine (Kevin), Lynn (James-deceased), Scott (Suzi), Kathleen (Eric), David (Jennifer); twenty-eight grandchildren: Robert, Kristin (Josh), Kevin (Veronica), Matthew (Brooke), Megan (David), Amber (Scott), Brandon, Christopher (Kim), David (Roxayne), Michael (Maria), Katie, Jessica, Amy, Angela, Aaron (in heaven), Ashley (Jake), Justin (Shay), Michael (Ashley), Alisa (Scott), Craig (Neila), Ben (Rebekah), Becky (Kenny), Jacob, Kara, Timothy, Sarah (Josh), Daniel, Joshua, Zachary and thirty-eight great grandchildren: Bailey (in heaven), Holden, Brenton, Paisley, Jace, Jasper, Carmone, Camden (in heaven), Jacob, Noah, Elayna, Clementina, Catalina, Kathryn, Keiran, Declan, Skyler, Soren, Rachel, Amanda, Sam, Marley, Sage, Colton, Jace, Elena, Everly, Cole, Florence, Abigail, Oliver, Jaiden, Emmett, Peyton, Lucy, Selah, Adaiah, and Taliah.

Visitation will be Wednesday, August 30th, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary from 7:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Messinger Indian School Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Rd., Scottsdale, 85251. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 31st, 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 7655 E. Main Street, Scottsdale, 85251. Mass will be live streamed at www.olphaz.org. Reception to follow the Mass is at Messinger’s Community Room. Please come.

Donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Cancer Research Hospital.