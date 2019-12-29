Joyce Dahlberg, age 100, died peacefully on December 21st, 2019 at Francis House in South Milwaukee. Joyce was the daughter of George and Jenny (Engstran) Smith. She was born on September 20, 1919 in Chippewa Falls, WI. She attended U.W. Madison and received her bachelor’s degree in Journalism. On June 9th, 1946, she married Philip Dahlberg II. They had three children, Philip III, Steven and Jennifer. Joyce was employed at the Racine Journal Times from 1967 – 1980. She also wrote many freelance articles for various newspapers. Joyce and her family lived in Kenosha for many years and following her husband’s death in 1981, Joyce moved to Racine.