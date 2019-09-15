{{featured_button_text}}
Joyce C. Tigges

December 1, 1937 – September 12, 2019

BURLINGTON – Joyce C. Tigges, age 81, passed away at East Troy Manor on September 12, 2019.

She was born on December 1, 1937 in Chicago Heights, IL to parents William and Esther (nee: Hotchkin) Nietfeldt. On February 23, 1980, she married George F. Tigges Sr. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Burlington, WI.

Joyce is survived by her children, Carolyn M. (Roy) Emmerling, George F. Tigges Jr. (Cindy), and Julia Kaye (Bradford) Lieungh; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Dan (Nancy), Robert (Fran), Gloria Jensen, and William (Flora); sister-in-laws, Marion Olson and Dawn Tigges; brother-in-law, Frederick Johnson; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; siblings, Dietrich (Dorothy) and Harley Nietfeldt; brother-in-law, John Jensen.

Visitation will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 198 Westridge Avenue, Burlington. WI 53105, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 9-10 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m., followed by burial at Burlington Cemetery.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. John’s Student Fund are appreciated.

Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments