September 3, 1927 – January 1, 2020

Joyce C. Stoehr, 92, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Pine Brook Pointe.

Born in Burlington on September 3, 1927, she was the daughter of Wenzel and Maime Tauscher. She graduated from St. Mary Schools and was a lifetime resident of Burlington. On May 17, 1947, she was united in marriage to LeRoy ”Roy” Stoehr.

Joyce worked as a lab technician for Northern Engineering. She was a member of St. Mary Church and the VFW Auxiliary. She volunteered at Mt. Carmel, Burlington Hospital gift shop and St. Mary Grade School hot lunch program. She enjoyed playing cards and belonged to a ladies’ poker club and bridge club. She loved to ballroom dance and did so as often as twice a week in Milwaukee with Roy.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 72 years, Roy; children, William (Mary Kay) Stoehr, Debra (Denny) Dean, Daniel (Kacey) Stoehr and Linda (Bob) Menzia; grandchildren, Gregory Stoehr, Kelly and DJ Dean, Sarah Josing, Kevin Spitzer, Adam and Jack Ketterhagen and Grace Menzia; and great-grandchildren, Jordan and Brett Josing and Lydia Spitzer. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Julie (John) Spitzer.