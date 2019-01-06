Try 1 month for 99¢
Joyce C. Hidde

July 3, 1928—December 30, 2018

RACINE—Joyce (nee: Kitz) C. Hidde, 90, passed away at her residence on Sunday, December 30, 2018.

Funeral services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on January 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m.

Joyce will be laid to rest next to her husband at Graceland Cemetery.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Joyce C. Hidde
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments