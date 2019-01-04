Joyce C. Hidde

July 3, 1928—December 30, 2018
RACINE—Joyce (nee: Kitz) C. Hidde, 90, passed away at her residence on Sunday, December 30, 2018.
She was born in Racine on July 3, 1928 the daughter of the late Earl and Alice (nee: Held) Kitz. Joyce was united in marriage to Robert Hidde on January 31, 1948 in Racine. She was employed at Western Publishing retiring after 40 years of service.
Joyce is survived by her three sons, Thomas, Charles and William Hidde all of Racine; four grandchildren, Caroline (John) Douglass, Ruth (James) Boggs, Paige Hidde and Maxwell Hidde. She is further survived by one great granddaughter, Linda Douglass, one brother, Robert (Mary) Kitz, in addition to many nieces, nephews, other relatives, dear friends and her faithful canine companion, Lola.
Joyce was preceded in death by husband Robert on February 14, 2001 and twin daughters, Caroline and Helen.
Funeral services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on January 7, 2019 at 11 a.m.Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m.
Joyce will be laid to rest next to her husband at Graceland Cemetery.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
