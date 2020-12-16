Joyce Ann Goulais (nee: Hayek)

July 10, 1937—December 11, 2020
RACINE—Joyce Ann Goulais, age 83, passed away on December 11, 2020. Joyce was born in Racine on July 10, 1937, daughter of the late Tobias and Harriet (nee: Fischer) Hayek.
Joyce graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1955”. On April 7, 1962, Joyce married the love of her life, Joseph “Mike” Goulais. Joyce was employed with Young Radiator and Thermal Transfer for a combined twenty years before retiring in 1999. In her spare time, Joyce loved camping, taking pictures, organizing her legendary themed parties and rummaging for small treasures. She will best be remembered for her great love for her family including her dogs.
Joyce will be dearly missed by her husband of fifty-eight years, Mike; sons, Mark (Sue) Goulais of Campbellsport, Matthew (Mary) Goulais of New Braunfels, TX; grandchildren, Michelle Goulais, Cassie (Ethan) Sippel, Tessa (Josh) Whitlow, Michael Goulais, Marie Goulais; great grandchildren, Elizabeth Sippel and Nathan Whitlow; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Joyce was preceded in death by her sister Eileen Hayek and brother Edward Hayek.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. with a service to follow at 3 :00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wisconsin Humane Society, www.wihumane.org/donate/memorials-honorary-gifts. To view the service online, visit Joyce’s page on the funeral home page website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select services and then Live Stream.
The family extends a special thank you to Bernie Flores and the staff at Ridgewood for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
