July 9, 1936—August 15, 2020

Joyce A. (nee: Peterson) Vlach, age 84, passed away Saturday August 15, 2020 with family at her side.

Joyce was born in Madison WI on July 9, 1936 to John and Geraldine (nee: Wilson) Peterson. They moved to Racine WI when she was a child. Joyce grew up in Racine with her parents and brother Carl, graduating from Wm. Horlick High School.

Joyce proudly served her country in the Air Force. After her service, she moved to Milwaukee WI and met her future husband, Daniel W. Vlach. They were united in marriage on February 15, 1958.

When Danny was hired by S.C. Johnson, they moved back to Racine where they raised 4 boys.

Joyce loved spending time with her family and friends. And especially enjoyed her time attending Our Harmony Club the past few years.