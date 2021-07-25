Joyce A. Jensen (nee: Sorensen)

April 29, 1926—June 27, 2021

RACINE — Joyce Arlene Jensen, 95, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Shorelight at Ascension Living.

Joyce was born in Racine on April 29, 1926 to the late Svend and Marie (nee: Welfel) Sorensen. She was united in marriage to Richard Jensen on March 23, 1944. Joyce worked for Piggly Wiggly for 21 years, retiring in 1990. Joyce loved traveling, especially cruises. She enjoyed having company over to entertain and share an evening with. Joyce was very independent, always on the go, fun-loving, was always helping others, most of all, she loved being with her family.

Joyce will be missed by her children: Pamela (Tom) Hammill, Timothy Jensen and Yvonne, Pauline (Jack) Goller, Gary Jensen and Carol, Scott (Suzy) Jensen; grandchildren: Shannon (Tim) Miller, Jason Oakley and Sabina, Nicholas (Jamie) Jensen, Eric (Kerry) Jensen; great-granddaughters: Aubree, Rae Lynn and Dylan.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Richard on March 17, 1971; son, Richard Dean Jensen; brother, John (Harriet) Sorensen and special friend, Mario Fiori.