Joyce A. Gillmore

March 24, 1935 – January 2, 2021

RACINE – Joyce Arlene (nee: Pohorsky) Gillmore, age 85, passed away at Claridge House in Kenosha on Saturday morning, January 2, 2021, following a longtime struggle with Alzheimer’s Dementia.

Joyce was born in Racine on March 24, 1935 to the late Joseph and Hilda (nee: Gersonde) Pohorsky. She was a graduate of William Horlick High School. Joyce met a young man, by the name of Virgil F. Gillmore, at a dance at the local Polish Hall. Shortly after, when two hearts became one, they were united in marriage on October 6, 1956.

Joyce & Virgil enjoyed spending time in the great outdoors with the Jaycampers, supporting the Handicapped Travel Club and the Racine Geological Society; line dancing; were crafty in making unique jewelry in which they shared with family & friends; and always looked forward to spending winter months in warm Southern Texas. Earlier in years, Joyce was quite the dedicated Cub Scout Den Mother. Above all, Joyce’s family was her everything!