Joyce A. Gillmore

March 24, 1935 – January 2, 2021
RACINE – Joyce Arlene (nee: Pohorsky) Gillmore, age 85, passed away at Claridge House in Kenosha on Saturday morning, January 2, 2021, following a longtime struggle with Alzheimer’s Dementia.
Joyce was born in Racine on March 24, 1935 to the late Joseph and Hilda (nee: Gersonde) Pohorsky. She was a graduate of William Horlick High School. Joyce met a young man, by the name of Virgil F. Gillmore, at a dance at the local Polish Hall. Shortly after, when two hearts became one, they were united in marriage on October 6, 1956.
Joyce & Virgil enjoyed spending time in the great outdoors with the Jaycampers, supporting the Handicapped Travel Club and the Racine Geological Society; line dancing; were crafty in making unique jewelry in which they shared with family & friends; and always looked forward to spending winter months in warm Southern Texas. Earlier in years, Joyce was quite the dedicated Cub Scout Den Mother. Above all, Joyce’s family was her everything!
Surviving are her son, Jeffrey Gillmore; daughter, Cynthia Kay (Thomas Behling) Gillmore Behling; granddaughter, Elizabeth Behling; sister-in-law, Helen Gillmore; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil (who passed away on April 19, 2013); brother-in-law, Harold (Helen) Gillmore; sister-in-law, Anna (Darwin) Pierce; and by Virgil’s parents, Byron and Jessie (nee: Yonk) Gillmore.
Private interment for Joyce will take place next to her beloved Virgil at West Lawn Memorial Park.
In memory of Joyce, offer a kind deed to someone in need.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.