June 23, 1942—July 13, 2021
RACINE—Joy M. Thompson, 79, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. She was born in Racine on June 23, 1942, the daughter of the late Bernard and Minnie (nee: Graber) Hartl.
Joy graduated from Washington Park High School in 1960, and then worked at SC Johnson until she was married. Once married she was an incredible home maker, wife, mother, and accountant for the business she and her husband Bill ran. Joy took great pride in taking care of her house and her family. She loved RV traveling over the winters with Bill, babysitting her grandchildren, entertaining at holidays, cooking, baking goodies to give away, shopping and going to craft fairs with her daughter Lynn.She was a longtime member of the VFW Post #1391 Ladies Auxilary. Toward the end of her life when she didn’t like to leave the house much, her favorite pastime was spending time at her house with her grand dog Marley or as she called him “pootz-a-pootz”.
Surviving are her daughter Lynn (Marc) Tower of Racine; grandsons: Jacob (Rhiannon) Tower and Jeremy Tower, great grandson Damien Tower, all of Racine; her sister Gail Laughlin of Milwaukee; and step-son William (Peg) Thompson Jr.; along with nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren, and friends. In addition to her parents, Joy was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Thompson Sr.; her stepdaughters: Cheri Thompson and Sandra Larsen, and her sister, Karen Hartl.
In keeping with Joy’s wish a private service was held, with burial at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials can be sent to your favorite charity.
