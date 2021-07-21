Joy M. Thompson

Joy graduated from Washington Park High School in 1960, and then worked at SC Johnson until she was married. Once married she was an incredible home maker, wife, mother, and accountant for the business she and her husband Bill ran. Joy took great pride in taking care of her house and her family. She loved RV traveling over the winters with Bill, babysitting her grandchildren, entertaining at holidays, cooking, baking goodies to give away, shopping and going to craft fairs with her daughter Lynn.She was a longtime member of the VFW Post #1391 Ladies Auxilary. Toward the end of her life when she didn’t like to leave the house much, her favorite pastime was spending time at her house with her grand dog Marley or as she called him “pootz-a-pootz”.