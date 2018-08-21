Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Jovita Ariel Cobbin

May 3, 1983—August 15, 2018

Jovita is survived by her parents; Cleather Cobbin and Linda (Jackson) Cobbin, Brothers; Cleather D. Cobbin and Cornelius Cobbin, Niece; Ania Cobbin, and many uncles, aunts and cousins.

Jovita was preceded in death by her grandparents Earliest and Elizabth (Powell) Cobbin and Lincoln and Jaunita (Scott) Jackson, Uncles; James Ellison, Earliest Cobbin Jr., W.J Cobbin, Willie Cobbin and Eddie Cobbin.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Jovita A. Cobbin
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments