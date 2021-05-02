 Skip to main content
Josie Martin
RACINE — Josie Martin, age 82 of Racine, found her peace on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Cherished sister of Loretta Life. Further survived by her three nieces and a host of great and great great nieces and nephews.

Please visit the funeral home website to view Josie’s complete obituary. DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

