RACINE — Josie Martin, age 82 of Racine, found her peace on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Cherished sister of Loretta Life. Further survived by her three nieces and a host of great and great great nieces and nephews.
Please visit the funeral home website to view Josie’s complete obituary. DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
