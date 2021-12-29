Joshua R. Mikulecky

December 26, 1986 – December 24, 2021

RACINE—Joshua Robert Mikulecky, age 34, passed away suddenly at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Thursday, December 24, 2021 as the result of a diabetic coma.

Joshua was born in Racine on December 26, 1986 to Robert and Linda (nee Wolf) Mikulecky. He was a 2005 graduate of Washington Park High School. Josh received an Associate degree in criminal justice from Gateway Technical College. For the past 10 years, Josh was a devoted corrections officer with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department.

Josh had been a lifetime member of St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church. He was a motorcycle, camping and fire arms enthusiast. Above all, Josh loved being together with his entire family.

Surviving are his mom and dad: Linda and Bob Mikulecky; sister, Angela (Ivan) Pavlovic; favorite nephew, Colt; grandmother, Alice Wolf-Daceno; many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Josh was greeted in heaven by grandparents: George Wolf, Lloyd and Lillian (nee Molnar) Mikulecky and Chuck Daceno, Sr.

Private family and friends services will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Visitation on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

