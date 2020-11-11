Joshua Michael Cook

Joshua was born January 29, 1991 in Racine to his mother Lisa (Mittnacht) Muench and father Michael Cook. Joshua was united in marriage to Allie Albert on June 20, 2015 in Sheboygan. Joshua was a cherished son, brother, father and friend. Joshua had a smile that would light up a room and he touched so many lives with his kind words and friendship. He was a hard worker who loved the outdoors, but more than anything he greatly loved his family.