February 9, 1990—August 5, 2021

RACINE—Joshua M. Jurgens, 31, passed away at his residence on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Joshua was born in Racine on February 9, 1990 to Lee Jurgens and Vicki Cheske. He attended school in Racine then joined the Army National Guard. Joshua was active in Racine Assembly of God youth group when he was younger and had a strong belief and relationship with God. He loved spending time with his sons and coaching for Aim High. Joshua loved football and was a huge Green Bay Packer fan.

He is survived by his sons, Michael and Matthew Jurgens, fiance Brittany Trinidad, mother Vicki (Kelly Frank) Miller, father Lee (Edltraud) Jurgens, sister Christina (Chad Olstad) Paul, brother Joel (Lauren) Jurgens, sister-in-law Jessica Paul, nieces Georgia, Emily, Haley, Devin, Madison, Zoey and Teagan, Brittany’s parents Joseph and Michelle Trinidad and her siblings Christopher, Stephen and Nicole Trinidad. Joshua is further survived by aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother Jared Paul, special cousins Garrett and Jennifer Call and grandparents.