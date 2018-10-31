Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE—Joshua L. Adams, 25, was called Home by his Heavenly Father, on Monday, October 28, 2018. He was born in Racine on March 12,1993, the son of Alice L. Adams and the late Charles L. Toy. His Homegoing Service will be held, in the funeral home, on Saturday, November 3rd, at 10:00 a.m. , with Pastor Chuncey Thompson officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Service. Please Thursday’s paper for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

