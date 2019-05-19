Joshua L. Palubicki

January 16, 1980 – May 14, 2019
RACINE—Joshua Lee Palubicki, age 39, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at his residence.
Josh was born in Racine January 16, 1980 and was active in Youth Sports while growing up.
He worked as a private contractor for the past 20 years. He enjoyed the outdoors, motorcycling, Team Solid Racing, camping at River Bend and fishing. He volunteered his time and talent with community service at the parks and with veteran groups. Josh was a kind soul who had a big heart who kept family first and always had a lending hand for those in need. Above all he treasured the time with his daughters. He will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his daughters, Ava Nicole and Kendall Lee; parents, Joan (Chris) Haines, Daniel (Melissa) Palubicki; siblings, Trevor, Drew, and Devin Haines, Jacob Seeger, Katie (Nick) Bell, Austin (Breana) Seeger; aunts and uncles, Greg (Tammy) Mastos, David (Paula) Palubicki, Diane Matter, Donna (Scott) Hooten, Debra Palubicki, Scott Mastos; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his cousin, Gregory Michael Mastos; and grandparents, Peter and Charlotte Mastos, Clarence and Betty Palubicki, George and Bonnie Haines.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday May 25, 2019 9:00 a.m until 12:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. with Deacon Greg Petro officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family for his daughters have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
