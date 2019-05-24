Joshua L. Palubicki

January 16, 1980 —May 14, 2019
RACINE — Joshua Lee Palubicki, age 39, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday May 25, 2019 9:00 a.m until 12:00 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. with Deacon Greg Petro officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for his daughters have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
