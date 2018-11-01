March 12, 1993 – October 28, 2018
RACINE—Joshua L. Adams, 25, was called home by his Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 28, 2018. He was born in Racine on March 12, 1993, the son of Alice L. (Cindy) Adams and the late Charles L. Toy.
After graduating from Washington Park High School, Joshua worked as a C.N.A. at various nursing care facilities, until his illness hindered his ability to work. He was a member of Midtown Church of Christ.
Surviving are his mother, Alice L. (Cindy) Adams, Sister Melissa Hargrove; brothers, Jonnie Lampkin and Charles L. Toy Jr., all of Racine, and Kayon Toy of Champaign, IL. Grandparents, Jean and Euwauna Boutwell, Aunts, Vickie Adams and Delphine Barry, of Racine; Annette Anderson and Freddie King of Missouri, and Patricia Toy of Milwaukee, WI. Uncles, Tony Adams and Kennie McNeil, of Cleveland OH., and James and John Toy of Missouri. great-uncles, John (Shirley) Goodwin, Moses Moss, in Mississippi, of Racine; Bennie Goodwin, of Meridian MS, and great-aunt, Shirley Oliver of Racine. Niece, Janai Hargrove and nephews Jalen Hargrove, Jerimiah Holliman and Chase Toy, of Racine. Special cousins, Chynna Wilson of Philadelphia, PA and Keletia Gordon of Biloxi, MS. Special friends Kenesha Adams and Mandisha Johnson, Sheree Robinson, all of Racine. Joshua is further survived by many other relatives and good friends. Joshua was preceded in death by his father, Charles L. Toy, brother, Jeremiah Adams-Green, grandfather, Samuel Adams, paternal grandparents, and 17 great-aunts and uncle’s.
His Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, November 3, at 10:00 a.m., with Pastor Chuncey Thompson officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
