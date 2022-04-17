Sept. 4, 1976—Apr. 10, 2022
RACINE — Joshua J. Kosterman, Sr., age 45, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday April 10, 2022. He was born in Racine September 4, 1976, son of Patrick J. Kosterman and Karen (nee: Kwapil) David and stepson of Donald R. David. Joshua is survived by his son, Joshua J. Kosterman, Jr.; his parents: Karen and Don David; sister, Christina (Michael) Ellis; brother, Samuel David and grandson, Kai.
Funeral Services will be at Racine Assembly of God Church, 1325 Airline Rd., Mt. Pleasant, WI 53406 on Friday, April 22, 2022. Visitation with the family will begin at 4:00 p.m. with the service to start a 5:00 p.m. Full obituary can be found on funeral home website.
