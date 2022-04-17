 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joshua J. Kosterman, Sr.

  • 0
Joshua J. Kosterman, Sr.

Sept. 4, 1976—Apr. 10, 2022

RACINE — Joshua J. Kosterman, Sr., age 45, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday April 10, 2022. He was born in Racine September 4, 1976, son of Patrick J. Kosterman and Karen (nee: Kwapil) David and stepson of Donald R. David. Joshua is survived by his son, Joshua J. Kosterman, Jr.; his parents: Karen and Don David; sister, Christina (Michael) Ellis; brother, Samuel David and grandson, Kai.

Funeral Services will be at Racine Assembly of God Church, 1325 Airline Rd., Mt. Pleasant, WI 53406 on Friday, April 22, 2022. Visitation with the family will begin at 4:00 p.m. with the service to start a 5:00 p.m. Full obituary can be found on funeral home website.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

262-634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Five ways engaging with a community can help tackle stress

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News