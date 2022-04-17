RACINE — Joshua J. Kosterman, Sr., age 45, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday April 10, 2022. He was born in Racine September 4, 1976, son of Patrick J. Kosterman and Karen (nee: Kwapil) David and stepson of Donald R. David. Joshua is survived by his son, Joshua J. Kosterman, Jr.; his parents: Karen and Don David; sister, Christina (Michael) Ellis; brother, Samuel David and grandson, Kai.