Joshua E. Overturf, age 31, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in Dell Prairie, WI. Memorial services will be held at Draeger Langendorf Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home on that same day from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials to the family or to the go fund me page below to help with funeral expenses. https:/www.gofundme.com. Please see funeral home website for full obituary and details. https://www.draeger-langendorf.com/