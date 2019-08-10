{{featured_button_text}}
Joshua Bressan

WHEATLAND — Joshua Bressan, 36, passed away, unexpectedly, at his residence following a respiratory event. A Memorial service will be held at the Union Grove Congregational United Church of Christ, 1106 11th Avenue on Monday, August 12th at 1:00 p.m.

Please see our website for a complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant

www.draeger-langendorf.com

