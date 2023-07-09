Joshua A. LaForge

Aug. 12, 1981 – July 4, 2023

UNION GROVE - Joshua Andrew LaForge, 41, of Union Grove, Wisconsin, lived a life of intentionality and focus, while forever utilizing his sense of humor to bridge the gaps, diffuse uncertainty, and lighten hearts of those around him. He passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 unexpectedly, though with the love of his life, his wife, Nicole, at his side.

Born on August 12, 1981 in Brookfield, Wisconsin to Larry and Deanna LaForge, their first son and second of four children. As a child, Josh loved hunting and shooting and would do so often with his family as it was a hobby. He enjoyed playing many sports, waterskiing (once a member of the Browns Lake Aquaducks) with his family, hiking, camping, home brewing (Belle City Home Brew Club), hunting, fishing, shooting (just started learning to coach pistol rifle with UG Shooting Club), riding his motorcycle (Badger Motor Officer Assn. and volunteer escort for "C.O.P.S." Concerns of Police Survivors) but most of all having family and friends at his side. Josh loved to quote many movies, Caddyshack, etc., in any opportune circumstance, because the comedy of it made him happy and he made others laugh with every reference. Josh was extremely intelligent and truly gifted.

Josh graduated from Union Grove High School in 1999 and went on to UW- Parkside, followed by Gateway Technical College and Carthage College. He thoroughly enjoyed having the opportunity to attend a semester in Spain and used that time to practice his Spanish and immerse himself in the culture. It was the experience of a lifetime.

On June 2, 2004, Josh and Nikki were married in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas, surrounded by very close family, after dating for many years. In the nineteen years since, they made their home first in Racine, then in Union Grove, traveled and made adventures out of everything, built their careers and their family, starting with Eva & Chodney, their Weimaraners who made their early years together fun, adventurous & expensive. Leo & Tilly are the two Weims that have rounded out their family in the recent years and months.

Their miracle babies, Conrad & Mitchell, twin boys, were born in March of 2011, and their extra miracle Adelaide was born in November of 2012, completing the lifelong dream of family they'd always longed for. Being a father brought out Josh's desire to share the things he knew, the lessons he'd learned along the way, his enthusiasm for new adventures & experiences, his love of ridiculous comedies, and his great comfort and peace he found in time spent with his family, especially visiting the lakehouse. Being Conrad, Mitch and Addie's daddy was the role that grew him into the man he became and it was the greatest joy and pride of his entire life.

Josh knew very early on that he wanted to be a police officer as his desire to help others in need was intrinsic to his nature. He served at the Racine PD for 18 years and Racine County Sheriff's Department since January of this year. He took on many roles within the department, helped in countless charity endeavors, and though the weight of service was at times heavy, he treasured the community in which he made a difference. His colleagues were as though family to him and their comradery and support was essential to the life that filled his soul. Not many are so lucky to love what they do and who they do it with, but Josh was.

Josh was preceded in death by both his maternal & paternal grandparents. He is survived by his wife of nearly 20 years, Nikki; their children: Conrad, Mitchell, and Adelaide; parents, Larry (Marsha) LaForge and Deanna LaForge; siblings: Sharrece (William) Meyer, Aaron (Elizabeth) LaForge and Michelle LaForge; Nikki's parents, Rose and Al Coulthart; sister-in-law, Amanda (Michael) Fox; nieces & nephews, Alexis (Matthew) Hope, Sabrina and Seth Meyer, Genevieve and Phoebe LaForge, Carson and Lucas Fox; as well as many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins and extremely close friends – too numerous to mention all by name.

Visitation for Josh will be in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 12th, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services honoring Josh's life will be held in Union Grove High School "Performing Arts Center" (3433 S. Colony Avenue in Union Grove, WI 53182) on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. A memorial luncheon will follow. There will also be visitation for Josh on Thursday at the high school from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m.

You may witness Josh's service via livestream on Thursday, July 13th, at 11:00 am by selecting the link located in the obituary on funeral home website.

For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the family (or to the "Deputy Joshua LaForge Memorial Fund") for the future benefit of Conrad, Mitch & Addie.

The LaForge & Coulthart families would like to extend a deep gratitude to the emergency responders, the officers who assisted, both on and off duty, and who have surrounded their families with such love and support in these shocking and painful days. Please know, your presence and outpouring of love is the kind we all dream of when our days are done and for that we are so grateful and know Josh feels that love as well!

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD RACINE, WI 53403

262-552-9000