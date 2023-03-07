RACINE—Josephine Sophie Lock, age 91, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023 at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.
A Memorial Service celebrating Josephine’s life will be held at the funeral home 11:00 AM, Thursday, March 9, 2023. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation, Thursday, 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Private entombment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM
FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to: