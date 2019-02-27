Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE – Josephine S. Ziolkowska, first-born child of Boleslaw and Stephina Ziolkowski, passed away at the age of 104 years.

Josephine was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mary Lesnik, Sophia Ziolkowska, Stella Foster, Jennie Jensen, Bernice Blagec, Catherine Sweet and her brother, Benny Ziolkowski. She is survived by her brother, Ted Wasiak along with many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her “family” for the past 10 years, her caregivers at Lakeshore Manor and Lakeshore at Siena.

A visitation for Josephine will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. A private family interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.

