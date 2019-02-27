RACINE – Josephine S. Ziolkowska, first-born child of Boleslaw and Stephina Ziolkowski, passed away at the age of 104 years.
Josephine was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mary Lesnik, Sophia Ziolkowska, Stella Foster, Jennie Jensen, Bernice Blagec, Catherine Sweet and her brother, Benny Ziolkowski. She is survived by her brother, Ted Wasiak along with many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her “family” for the past 10 years, her caregivers at Lakeshore Manor and Lakeshore at Siena.
A visitation for Josephine will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. A private family interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.