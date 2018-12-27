March 8, 1946 – December 20, 2018
RACINE – Josephine Morris (nee: Glover), age 72, passed away Thursday, December 20, 2018. She was born March 8, 1946 to Edward and Sammie Lee Glover (Webb) in Magnolia, AK.
Mother Morris leaves four children to cherish a lifetime of love and memories. Her children, Cynthia Doss, Turner Ray (Lisa) Morris, Jr., Tonya Robinson, and Craig (Tina) Morris will forever hold her dear in their hearts. She was the very proud grandmother of 19 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She loved being an aunt to Kelly Scroggins and Kevin Washington and to all of her nieces and nephews who shared terms of endearment for her such as “TT”, “Aunt Josie”, and “Aunt Jo-Jo”. She loved so many and held a special place in her heart for her god-daughters Letha Chatman and Jahnyia Andrews, “son” Pastor Adrian Malone, “brother” Moses Washington and her United C.O.G.I.C. family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Turner Ray Morris, Sr., paternal/maternal grandparents, parents Edward and Sammie Lee Glover, and all of her siblings Betty Jean Washington, Charles Glover, and Edward Glover.
Visitation and viewing will be held at United C.O.G.I.C. 2849 92nd St. Sturtevant, WI on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 9:00 – 11:00 am. Celebration service at 11:00 am with Pastor Curtis Doss officiating. Interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery. Repast will follow.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
