Josephine Marie Chiappetta
April 29, 1930 - Sept. 2, 2021
RACINE - Josephine Marie Chiappetta, 91, a lifetime resident of Racine, WI passed away from natural causes on Thursday, September 2, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Josephine was born at home on April 29, 1930 in Racine, WI to Rosario and Maria DeRose, the fifth oldest of eight children. She graduated from William Horlick High School in 1948. Josephine married William Chiappetta in 1955 and was married for 66 years. She worked for Wisconsin Electric for 12 years and then retired from Kohl's Department Store after 28 years. She was a lifetime member of Victoria Colonna Lodge and enjoyed playing golf, dancing, Bocce, and spending time with her family. As a loving mother, her proudest achievement was raising her three children. She was blessed to be a grandmother with seven beautiful grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband William Chiappetta; her three children: Laura (Lainee), Diana (Robert), and William (Michelle); her seven grandchildren: Grace, Maggie, Brayden, Bailey, Olivia, Dominic and Briana; her three great-grandchildren: Ellis, Brooklyn and Lula: her sister, Mary Jane; her brother, Roger; and her five nieces; and seven nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Jenny, Frances and Olivia as well as her brothers, Richard and Peter.
Visitation will be held at Maresh-Meredith Funeral Home on Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 4:00–7:00 PM, Vittoria Colonna Service, 6:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Sacred Heart in Racine. Interment will be at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Racine.
