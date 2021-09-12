Josephine Marie Chiappetta

Josephine was born at home on April 29, 1930 in Racine, WI to Rosario and Maria DeRose, the fifth oldest of eight children. She graduated from William Horlick High School in 1948. Josephine married William Chiappetta in 1955 and was married for 66 years. She worked for Wisconsin Electric for 12 years and then retired from Kohl's Department Store after 28 years. She was a lifetime member of Victoria Colonna Lodge and enjoyed playing golf, dancing, Bocce, and spending time with her family. As a loving mother, her proudest achievement was raising her three children. She was blessed to be a grandmother with seven beautiful grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.