Josephine L. Kautzman

April 29, 1941 – June 26, 2022

MT. PLEASANT—Josephine Luella Kautzman, 81 years old of Mt. Pleasant, WI passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at her home.

She was born April 29, 1941, in Mandan, ND, the daughter of the late John D. and Pauline (Morrell) Schaff. On January 3, 1959, she married Marvin Kautzman in Bismarck, ND and they lived in Kenosha, for 40 years where they were parishioners of St. Peter Catholic Church. They settled in Mt. Pleasant, WI in 2006 where they were parishioners of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.

Josephine worked for many years at St. Catherine and Kenosha Hospitals; she worked as a nurse’s aide, in the dialysis clinic, and in medical records. She was a talented cook and made excellent pies. Josephine also enjoyed crocheting and puzzles.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Marvin; children: Jay (Lori) Kautzman of South Lake, TX and Joleen Thompson of Kenosha, WI; two granddaughters: Lindsey (Zachary) Ellis and Heather (James) O’Connor; a brother, Harry (the late Viola) Schaff; and three great-grandchildren: Jimmy, Michael and Olivia.

Josephine was preceded in death by her sons: Jeffrey K. Kautzman and infant Joel; son-in-law, Robert Thompson; and sisters: Bertha, Eva, and Rosella.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 2224 30th Avenue, Kenosha, WI. Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Pleasant Prairie, WI.

