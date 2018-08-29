Josephine "Joyce" Goldmann Nee: Balistreri

May 13, 1939—August 24, 2018
Josephine ‘Joyce’ Goldmann, age 79, passed away Friday, August 24, 2018 at her residence.
She was born in Milwaukee, WI, May 13, 1939 daughter of the late Steve and Anna (Nee: Scarpace) Balistreri.
Joyce attended St. Rita Grade School and attended Riverside High School. On October 13, 1962, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church she was united in marriage to Richard R. Goldmann. In her earlier years Joyce was employed by Everbrite Industries. She was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She will forever be remembered for her generous gift of time and devotion volunteering for twenty years with the Senior Companion program. She had a great love of traveling, she was an excellent cook and more than anything cherished time spent with her family especially with her grandkids. She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed.
Surviving are her husband Richard of 55 years; sons, Steve (Tami) Goldmann, Paul (Patricia) Goldmann; 4 grandchildren, Amanda (Troy) Treuber, Chelsea Goldmann (Andrew Coe), Teagan Goldmann (Kyle Ruddell), Michelle (Johnny) Walker; 4 great grandchildren, Ann-Marie, Kaylee, Meagan and Drake Mathis; brother, John (Pat) Balistreri; sisters, Santa Maria Luz, Prudence (Dennis) Bernitt Sr.; sister-in-law, Dorothy Morrissette; very special friend, Nancy Milkie, nieces, nephews other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents she also was preceded in death by her brother Anthony Balistreri, brothers-in-law, Ernest (Jean) Goldmann and Tom Morrissette.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, September 1, 2018, 10:30 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1533 Erie St. with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation on Friday at the funeral home from 4:00 until 6:00 P.M. and Saturday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until time of Mass. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum. Memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to the Senior Companion Program have been suggested by the family.
