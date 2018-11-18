Josephine "Joan" A. Olmstead

February 7, 1938—November 13, 2018
RACINE – Mrs. Josephine “Joan” Olmstead, 80, passed away at the Woods of Caledonia on Tuesday, November 13, 2018.
She was born in Mount Pleasant on February 7, 1938, the daughter of the late Verne and Sadie (nee: Corder) Healy. On October 25, 1954 she married Jerry J. Olmstead. He preceded her in death on January 30, 2018.
Joan enjoyed the simple things in life. She loved flower gardening, reading, camping, fishing, and being in the company of her family; including her dog, Muffin.
She is survived by her sons, David (Brenda) Olmstead and John Olmstead both of Franksville; daughter Karen (Raymond) Billips of Racine; her grandchildren, Carly Billips, Gregory (Katie Spranger) Billips, Jacqueline (Ben) Chapman, Jacob (Stephanie) Olmstead and Amannda Olmstead; her great-grandchildren Aubrianna, Malaki, Katherine, Lillian, Madeleine, Quintin, Olivia, and Miles; her sister-in-law Dolores Olmstead of Racine; as well as other relatives and friends. Joan was also preceded in death by her brothers, Richard Healy and Robert (Kay) Healy; her brothers-in-law, Chet Olmstead and Robert (Eldeane) Olmstead; and sister-in-law, Joyce (Cliff) Turner.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 for a visitation from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. A service remembering her life will follow at 6:30 p.m. A private interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials in Joan’s name have been suggested to H.O.P.E. Safehouse (1911 Taylor Ave).
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262 552-9000
