Josephine C. Carpenter

Oct. 21, 1927—Nov. 4, 2022

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — On Friday, November 4, 2022 our dear Josephine Carpenter, loving wife, mother of seven, grandmother of 16 and great-grandmother of 12, passed away peacefully at the age of 95.

Josephine was born the older of two daughters (Florence) on October 21, 1927 in Kenosha, WI to Stanley and Catherine Sosinski. While living in Kenosha, she attended St. Catherine’s High School in Racine, refining her exceptional singing talents to become a soprano by training under the tutelage of her maestro in Chicago. When life took her down a different path, her love of music … her proficient piano skills and the voice of an angel … always filled her home, enchanting her kids and often the neighbors who pressed up against the screen door to hear.

Jo (as she was known to her friends) met her beloved husband Dick (Richard M. Carpenter) while attending St. Catherine’s. Smitten with each other, the high school sweethearts eventually married on January 29, 1949 … raised a large family in Racine, then traveled the world … remaining loving, life-long partners for over 73 years!

Jo always filled her life with a variety of interests. She was an able tennis player as well as a pretty good golfer … maybe the best putter in the family. She enjoyed dancing, reading and in-home gardening with her violets the envy of the local nursery. She has always loved puzzles, crosswords and coloring. Her true expertise was in cards. From bridge club in her early days, to Mahjong later on, she was a card shark just waiting for her unsuspecting kids to challenge her.

Jo was active in her parish, St. John Nepomuk, in Racine. After moving with Dick to Arizona in 1988, she continued her volunteer work with various charities, the last being with Thomas Pappas School for Homeless Children. There was still time for socializing with her many friends as she enjoyed all the activities that came her way at Pinnacle Peak CC.

Josephine is survived by her loving husband, Richard M. Carpenter; and her adoring children; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren: Cathy Flood (Mike Flood, daughter Stephanie), (Ralph Porcaro, daughters Marissa and Mallory), Jeff Carpenter (Kathy, children Maria, Becca, Emily and Ben), Judy Weber (Tony Weber, children Madeline and Mason), John Carpenter (Terie, children Jack, Hannah and Olivia), Terri Carpenter (children Kristin, Paul and Noah), and Laura Black (Bob Black, children Aubrey and Donalie). She will be missed by great-grandchildren: Cassidy and Jaxson (Marissa Porcaro), Rayne (Mallory Porcaro), James (Maria Murillo), Harleigh, Ryker, Declynn and Torin (Madeline Powers), Leyton (Mason Weber), Raymond, Maya and Elana (Noah Koleske). Sadly, the curse of her long life was to be preceded in death by her beautiful daughter, Paula Porcaro and her grandson, Mark Flood.

A quiet memorial service was held on November 14, 2022 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Scottsdale, AZ, with her ashes interned at the National Memorial Cemetery the next day. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Our Lady of Perpetual Help or a charity of your choosing.

Christmas was always a joy for Jo. How she loved decorating her home. How she lived to excite her children with gifts. In recent years, she so enjoyed her beautifully lit tree … she could leave it standing all year long. While we will miss her so this season, she leaves us with the gift of a grand life time of many warm and loving memories. Even more, she has etched our souls with her smile … a smile so welcoming and comforting … even during her days of declining health. Her smile filled the hearts of everyone around her … husband, family, friends and caretakers alike. Jo will be dearly missed.