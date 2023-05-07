April 28, 1925—May 2, 2023

RACINE—Josephine Brooks, 98, passed away peacefully at the Pillars at Crystal Bay on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Josephine was born in Racine on April 28, 1925, to Albert and Concetta (nee: Fallico) Cribari. She married Joseph L. Brooks in Racine on September 25, 1948. He preceded her in death on August 23, 1999 after 50 years of marriage. Josephine was employed as a Payroll Manager for Getty’s manufacturing, retiring in 1985.

She is survived by her daughter, Laura Kapitan of Wind Point; son, Robert (JoAnn) Brooks of New Mexico; three grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren and brother and sister-in-law: Robert (Carol) Cribari. Josephine is further survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Brian Kapitan and brother and sister-in-law: Al (Jenny) Cribari.

Private funeral services for Josephine will be held for family. Entombment will take place in Calvary Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at Pillars at Crystal Bay for the loving and exceptional care given to Josephine. You were not only caregivers you were family.

In lieu of flowers all donations will be given to the Pillars at Crystal Bay.

Purath-StrandFuneral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000