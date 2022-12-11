Sept. 1, 1940—Nov. 10, 2022

Josephine Ann “JoAnn” Wells, age 82, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Ridgewood Care Center. She was born in Racine, September 1, 1940, daughter of the late Joseph and Frances (Nee: Trochta) Simanek.

JoAnn was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, “Class of 1958”. On April 4, 1970, she was united in marriage to Claude E. Wells, who preceded her in death on January 9, 2021. JoAnn was employed by Kurten Medical Group, for forty years. She was a lifelong member and volunteer of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church. JoAnn loved to read mystery novels, enjoyed crocheting, and taking long walks. Above all it was spending time with family that she cherished most.

Surviving are her children: Donald Wells, Becky Cockerill; grandchildren: Dylan and Madison Cockerill; sisters: Sr. Mary Alice Simanek, Sr. Frances Simanek, Marjorie (Robert) Wood, Mary Jane Baumgardt, sisters-in-law: Ruth Simanek, Helen Simanek, Pat Simanek, Boni Bachowski, Deborah (Bernie) Drafke, Wendy Childers; nieces; nephews; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings: Leo and Lucille, Joseph and Christine, Larry and Adeline, Lillian and Ralph Slaasted, Richard, Wencil “Jim”, Jerome “Jerry” and in-laws: Dennis Baumgardt, John Bachowski and Rich Childers.

A Memorial Mass celebrating JoAnn’s life will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, 11:00 AM at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green St. with Rev Steve Varghese officiating.

Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation, Friday, 10:00 until time of Mass at the church. Memorials to St. John Nepomuk Catholic church have been suggested by the family.

A very special thank you, to the staff at Ridgewood Care Center for their loving and compassionate care.

