April 17, 1966 - August 22, 2018
STOUGHTON - Joseph Wirag unexpectedly passed away at the age of 52 on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, at Meriter Hospital.
He was born on April 17, 1966, the son of Josef and Theresa Wirag. Joe attended Park High School in Racine, and further continued his education in his home town at Parkside College. He married his high school sweetheart Tammy Radtke on Aug. 12, 1989. Anyone that knew Joe would know him as a grocer, but he did so much more than just groceries. Joe started off as a bagger at the age of 15 at Sentry Foods and worked his way up to acquire the Sentry located off of Cottage Grove Road in Madison at the age of 30. He worked at his store with his loving family until it closed in 2014. Joe's love for the grocery business and people did not stop there. He continued to work for the Sentry Foods/Ace Hardware store in Columbus and then continued on to Festival Foods located just a few blocks from the capitol in Madison and at Kwik Trip in Stoughton. It was apparent that Joe continued in this business for the people, as well as working hard for his family. His big heart spread far and wide to anyone that had the pleasure of having a conversation with him. Joe enjoyed spending as much time with his family as he could. His favorite activities were camping and fishing on the barge (or fishing anywhere to be honest), and probably his most favorite of all was supporting his kids during soccer or volleyball. Guaranteed, you could be sure to find (or hear) him in the stands cheering them on, doing a little coaching, and possibly even trying to help the refs out a little bit. Joe is survived by his wife of 29 years, Tammy; son, Jacob; daughters, Katlynn, Maggie Jo and Hannah; brother, Karl (Jamie) Wirag and his children, Briana Jo and Brady; sisters, Kadi (Mike) Derose and Marilee Wirag; mother-in-law, Bev Radtke; brother-in-law, Bill (Maureen) Radtke; along with extended family and many beloved friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and father-in-law, Bill Radtke. A Celebration of Joe's Life will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Hwy 51 @ Jackson St., Stoughton, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Hwy 51 @ Jackson St.
608-873-4590
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.