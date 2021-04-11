December 13, 1933—March 3, 2021

TRINITY, FL/FORMERLY OF RACINE — Joseph William “Bill” Erickson, 87, passed to his eternal peace on March 3, 2021 at Trinity Regional Rehab Center, Trinity, Florida.

Bill was born December 31, 1933, son of Joseph and Esther (nee: Morris) Erickson, and raised in Aitkin, Minnesota. Bill graduated from Aitkin High School.

Bill moved to Minneapolis, MN soon after graduating from school, and worked at the University of Minnesota Hospitals. A few years later, Bill moved to Racine, WI, where he found employment with and eventually retired from J. I. Case. Upon retirement, Bill moved to New Port Richie, Florida.

Bill loved to travel; he took many cruises. Bill also loved to fish and was an enthusiastic participant in dance lessons; he entered and won numerous dance contests. Bill was a devoted Episcopalian; a long-time member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Racine where he joyously participated in the church choir.