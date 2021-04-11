 Skip to main content
Joseph William 'Bill' Erickson
December 13, 1933—March 3, 2021

TRINITY, FL/FORMERLY OF RACINE — Joseph William “Bill” Erickson, 87, passed to his eternal peace on March 3, 2021 at Trinity Regional Rehab Center, Trinity, Florida.

Bill was born December 31, 1933, son of Joseph and Esther (nee: Morris) Erickson, and raised in Aitkin, Minnesota. Bill graduated from Aitkin High School.

Bill moved to Minneapolis, MN soon after graduating from school, and worked at the University of Minnesota Hospitals. A few years later, Bill moved to Racine, WI, where he found employment with and eventually retired from J. I. Case. Upon retirement, Bill moved to New Port Richie, Florida.

Bill loved to travel; he took many cruises. Bill also loved to fish and was an enthusiastic participant in dance lessons; he entered and won numerous dance contests. Bill was a devoted Episcopalian; a long-time member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Racine where he joyously participated in the church choir.

Bill is survived by his sisters: Madelyn Pollock (nee Erickson) of Racine, and Lorraine Chimzar (nee Erickson) of Placentia, CA; many nieces: Susan M. (Doug) Thornberg of Manchester, N.H., Joan M. (Jeff) Weber, of LaVerne, CA, Debbie L. (Bill) Thorney of Aurora, CO, and Kathy (Rick) Herbert of The Villages, Florida; and two nephews: Steven R. (Gail) Pollock, of Mequon, WI, and Thomas E. (Susan) Pollock of Racine; and many, many grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the healthcare team employed with the Trinity Regional Rehab facility and clinic for their care for “Uncle Bill”

Relatives and friends are invited to join a “ZOOM” Mass of Christian Burial at St Luke’s Episcopal Church, in Racine, Wisconsin on Sunday April 18, 3:00 PM, with the Rev. Seth Raymond officiating. If you would like to attend the Zoom service, please go to the funeral home website, select Bill’s page, select, services, and select livestream. Memorials in memory of Bill can be made to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Racine. Private interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

