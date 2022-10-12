 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joseph Wagner Somogyi

Joseph Wagner Somogyi

April 12, 1981—Sept. 25, 2022

DURANGO, CO/RACINE Joseph unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Durango, Colorado. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a service celebrating Joe’s life to start at 12:00 p.m.The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the American Heart Association.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

