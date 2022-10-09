Joseph Wagner Somogyi

Joe was a graduate of the class of ‘99, from St. Catherine’s High School in Racine, Wisconsin. Along the way, he earned his Eagle Scout, was a member of the National Honor Society and was an avid member of the cross-country team. Joe moved to Gunnison, Colorado in 2002 with his brother Aaron and continued on to Durango in 2005. While in Durango he enjoyed working with his friends at Genesis Land and Waterscapes and Forest Scapes tree services. Being an adventurous spirit, Joe enjoyed the great outdoors, was an enthusiastic fan of live music, and had traveled in both the United States and abroad. In Joe’s free time, he found great pleasure in playing ice hockey, video games and disc golf. He also enjoyed comic books in his younger years which grew into a passion for anime, books and movies. Above all Joseph was a hardworking, compassionate, and loving person with a witty sense of humor. Joe always made time for his friends and family.