April 12, 1981—Sept. 25, 2022
DURANGO, Colo./RACINE Joseph unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Durango, Colorado. Joseph Wagner Somogyi was born on April 12, 1981 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was a special and welcomed addition to Joe and Linda’s family in the summer of 1981.
Joe was a graduate of the class of ‘99, from St. Catherine’s High School in Racine, Wisconsin. Along the way, he earned his Eagle Scout, was a member of the National Honor Society and was an avid member of the cross-country team. Joe moved to Gunnison, Colorado in 2002 with his brother Aaron and continued on to Durango in 2005. While in Durango he enjoyed working with his friends at Genesis Land and Waterscapes and Forest Scapes tree services. Being an adventurous spirit, Joe enjoyed the great outdoors, was an enthusiastic fan of live music, and had traveled in both the United States and abroad. In Joe’s free time, he found great pleasure in playing ice hockey, video games and disc golf. He also enjoyed comic books in his younger years which grew into a passion for anime, books and movies. Above all Joseph was a hardworking, compassionate, and loving person with a witty sense of humor. Joe always made time for his friends and family.
Joe will be dearly missed by his father, Joe; his brother, Aaron; Uncles Herb and Tom Wagner; Uncles and Aunts Larry and Gina Hubberts, and Bob and Eileen Somogyi; along with his favorite cousins: Sara and Bill Spencer and Hana and Jim Steil; other relatives and friends. Joe was preceded in death by his mother, Linda.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a service celebrating Joe’s life to start at 12:00 p.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the American Heart Association.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to: