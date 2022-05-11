Joseph W. Chernouski, age 62, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Racine, WI to the late Joseph C. and Cynthia D. (nee: Lehner) Chernouski. He worked as a cook in many places in Racine. Joe attended Holy Name School and graduated from Park High School, "Class of 79".

Surviving are three sisters: Kim (Shane) Anderson of Canyon, MN, Diane Chernouski and Pam (Ben) Lowrey, both of Racine; four brothers: Dan, Steve (Amy), Gary (Tania) and Paul Chernouski all of Racine; sister-in-law, Carrie (Tony) Castillo of Racine, and a host of aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Cynthia and a brother, William Chernouski.

Joe's family would like to thank Linda Lexa for her years of friendship and her countless hours of helping Joe during his struggles in life.

A visitation for Joe will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at St. Richard Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Ave., Racine.

Memorials in memory of Joe can be made to one's favorite charity.

