MOUNT PLEASANT - Joseph W. Bado, 89, passed away at Parkview Gardens on Sunday, May 16, 2021. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, on Tuesday, May 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. William Dietzler officiating. Visitation will be in the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Full military honors will take place following the Mass. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.