 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joseph w. Bado
0 comments

Joseph w. Bado

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Joseph w. Bado

MOUNT PLEASANT - Joseph W. Bado, 89, passed away at Parkview Gardens on Sunday, May 16, 2021. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, on Tuesday, May 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. William Dietzler officiating. Visitation will be in the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Full military honors will take place following the Mass. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

262-552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to make policing safer?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News