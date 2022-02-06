Joseph Vittorio Lena

Sep. 18, 1973 - Jan. 30, 2022

KANSASVILLE - Joe has joined his dear brother, Mario, in eternal rest. Joe was a free spirit since birth and always loved his fast machines especially his snowmobiles and motorcycles, and fulfilled a dream by becoming certified by the American Motorcycle Institute with a Motorcycle Mechanic/Harley-Davidson Specialization. He was a smart and talented mechanic, who was also immensely proud of his riverbank restoration work with Native Construction.

He was never afraid to go full throttle in any of life's adventures, and even in tough times, Joe could find something to love in every moment.

Being a big kid himself, he was great with kids and was a favorite among his young nieces, nephews, and cousins. Other passions included extreme fun, singing karaoke, helping people, supporting friends, looking to God for his own support, and believing in Jesus Christ our Savior. Joe wrote, "Live as Jesus lived, loving the broken even harder."

He is survived by his parents, Mario and Helen Lena; his big sister, Marie (Brian) Frederick; little brother Tony (Peggy); and little sister, Juliet (Dan) Roszkowski; the nieces and nephews he adored: Nicole, Shelby, Zach, Frannie, Max, Anthony, Violet, and Bennett; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and so many friends. Joe made friends wherever he went.

He was preceded in death by his older brother, Mario, and grandparents: Eugene and Helen Lavin, and Vince and Mary Lena.

We are proud of our brother Joe. He won many battles and he conquered fear to live the best life he could in the Kansasville he loved, surrounded by the family he loved.

No matter what his adversity, he laughed in every conversation and always ended with an "I love you."

Private Catholic services were held; burial in one of his Harley-Davidson gas tanks and a celebration of life picnic will be held at a later date. Memorials in Joe's name are welcome to Catholic Central High School, Burlington.

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, and Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500

Online condolences may be left at