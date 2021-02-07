 Skip to main content
Joseph Theodore Reesman, Jr.
Joseph Theodore Reesman, Jr.

MOUNT PLEASANT — Mr. Joseph T. Reesman, Jr., 91, passed away at his residence on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

Family and friends are invited to meet at St. Lucy Catholic Church (3101 Drexel Ave) on Thursday, February 11, 2021 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. The celebration of his life and funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. His interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum following the Mass.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM

