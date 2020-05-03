Joseph Schaub

During World War II, Joe proudly served in the 32nd Division of the Army and was stationed in New Guinea and the Philippines in the Pacific Theater. On May 29, 1948 at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church. Joe was united in marriage to the love of his life, Leone Gorski. They shared forty-five beautiful years together before Leone passed away on their anniversary in 1993. Joe was employed with the Drewco Corporation for over 25 years until his retirement in 1985. In his spare time, Joe enjoyed dancing, playing Sheepshead and Bingo with his friends, and jigsaw puzzles, of which he put hundreds back together.