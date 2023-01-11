July 8, 1935 – Jan. 6, 2023

MOUNT PLEASANT — Joseph S. Clementi, 87, peacefully passed away in his sleep at St. Monica Senior Living facility on January 6, 2023. He was born in Racine on July 8, 1935, the son of the late Vincenzo and Giuseppina (nee: Marrone) Clementi.

Joe was a graduate of Holy Name School, St. Catherine’s High School – Class of 1953, and Dominican College – Class of 1962. On July 29, 1961, in St. Stanislaus Church, he was united in marriage to Joan S. Czosnek. Joe and Joan were married for 49 amazing years.

Although he worked for Case Corporation for almost 20 years and was the owner of JSC Enterprises for even longer, Joe will truly be remembered for his service to country and community. Joe was Airman First Class with the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. At St. Lucy Parish, Joe was Parish Council President for 20 years and also held roles as Home & School President and Festival Chair. He was instrumental in the fundraising for the building of the new church. Joe was an active member of the Kiwanis and the Knights of Columbus where he led the local council as a 4th Degree Grand Knight. Joe also held public office as the Chairman of Mt. Pleasant attending to the concerns and issues of his constituents. Joe has been a member of Roma Lodge for more than 20 years and was a Grief Group Leader at St Paul’s Church.

Joe positively impacted all that came to know him. He enjoyed a cup of coffee or a glass of wine. He was always up for dessert, watching his Green Bay Packers, and telling his jokes over and over. Joe was very proud of his family and his Italian heritage. Those two have been intertwined in many traditions that will carry on.

Joe leaves to cherish his memories his six children: Donna (Carter) Culver of River Forest, IL, Michael (Tammi) Clementi of Racine, Kathleen (Eric) Eickhoff of Sheboygan Falls, WI, Tony (Nicole) Clementi of Frankfort, IL, Steve (Tracy) Clementi of Greenfield, WI and Sue Beaty of Brookfield, WI; 13 grandchildren: Lily, Matthew and Sophie Culver, Katherine Clementi and Mary Margaret (Adam) Rogan, Joshua (Melanie) Eickhoff, Ian and Samuel Eickhoff, Isabella, Joseph and Marco Clementi, and Vincent and Marisa Clementi and sister-in-law Sandy Czosnek of Racine. Joe is preceded in death by his wife Joan, brother Frank (Joyce) Clementi, sister Catherine Anderson, brothers-in-law Eugene Czosnek and Russell J. Anderson, and sister-in-law, Dolores Clementi.

Services will include the following: Visitation on Friday, January 13 from 4:00pm – 7:00pm (Roma Lodge service 5:30 pm) Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Road, Mt. Pleasant, WI 53403. Visitation on Saturday, January 14 from 9:30am – 11:00am, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, Mt Pleasant, WI 53406. Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, January 14 at 11:00am, St Paul’s Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, Mt Pleasant, WI 53406.

We would also like to extend our family’s heartfelt thanks to the entire St Monica’s team for their loving support and the friendships Joe experienced while a resident of this wonderful Catholic community. Their compassionate care has been an immense source of comfort for us all.

In lieu of flowers, memorials and donations can be directed to St Monica Senior Living: stmonicasseniorliving.com

